UPDATE 1-‘Wonder Woman’ Conquers the Domestic Box Office With Heroic $100.5 Million
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.
SEOUL Oct 24 LG Electronics Inc, the world's No.2 TV maker, swung to a third-quarter profit, as its handset division reported a surprise profit, helped by an improved product line-up.
July-September operating profit came in at 221 billion won ($200.3 million) from a 32 billion won loss a year ago, above a consensus forecast for 172 billion won by 13 analysts surveyed by Reuters. LG reported a profit of 349 billion won in the previous quarter.
LG's mobile phone business made a profit of 20.5 billion won versus a 58.9 billion won loss in the previous quarter.
The South Korean firm hopes its latest phones such as Optimus G and Optimus Vu II, packed with powerful hardware upgrades, will help it win a foothold in the high-end market dominated by Apple and Samsung Electronics Co . ($1 = 1103.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.
LONDON, June 4 A man pictured calmly taking his pint of beer with him as other people fled past him during Saturday's deadly attack in London has been cast as an unlikely hero who encapsulates British humour and defiance.