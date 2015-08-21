SEOUL Aug 21 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
will supply center information displays for cars to
automakers Honda Motor Co Ltd and Porsche, a person
with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
LG Electronics has begun mass production of the displays,
around 7 inches (18 cm) in size, to Honda and will start mass
producing screens to Porsche sometime in the first half of 2016,
the person told Reuters, declining to elaborate further on the
value of the contracts or how many car models will be supplied
with the displays.
Sister firm LG Display Co Ltd is supplying
liquid crystal display panels to LG Electronics, the person
said, adding that LG Electronics is also working with BMW,
Mercedes Benz and GM for research and development of center
information displays.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)