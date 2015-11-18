* LG cut OLED TV prices in U.S. by up to 45 pct
* Betting on new tech will boost growth, profit
* Rivals say OLED production too costly for mass market
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Nov 19 The world's No.2 TV maker, South
Korea's LG Electronics Inc, is betting that chopping
prices almost in half before the U.S. year-end holiday season
will create enough buzz to push its next-generation TV
technology mainstream.
The manufacturer and affiliate LG Display Co Ltd
have invested billions of dollars in organic light-emitting
diode (OLED) displays to rebuild profit decimated by Chinese
competition in the liquid crystal display (LCD) TV market.
OLED screens deliver better picture quality, consume less
electricity and promise wider profit margins than LCDs. But many
rivals including leader Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
have said production was still too costly for the mass market.
In an indication of rapid OLED development, LG Electronics
said production improvements allowed it to cut prices of six
models in the world's biggest TV market by as much as 45 percent
from last month, without crimping margins. Two are now below
$2,000, a fraction of the $14,999 of LG's first OLED TV in 2013.
"This is the first time we'll be within the range of what
people would consider an affordable price," Vice President Lee
Jeong-seok said in a recent interview.
SLOW START
LG is banking on OLED to raise profitability in a saturated
TV market plagued by sluggish demand and shrinking margins for
LCD sets. Profit at its TV division shrank 73 percent in
July-September from a year earlier.
OLED is currently used mainly in smartphones and wearable
devices, as production becomes complex as sizes increase. But LG
Display has allocated at least 10 trillion won ($8.64 billion)
through 2018 mainly to develop OLED and is considering building
a third manufacturing line for TV-sized OLED screens.
Prospects for the technology in TVs were also boosted last
month when Japan's Panasonic Corp launched its first
OLED TV, in Europe, for around 10,000 euros ($10,791.00).
But investors and analysts said meaningful sales volumes
remain years away as the two LGs are the only global names
committing significant resources to the technology.
Researcher IHS said 370,000 OLED TV sets will be shipped
this year, compared with 224.5 million LCD TVs.
GROWING SALES
Through the U.S. price cuts, LG aims to prove the technology
is ready for the mass market and primed for growth. Researcher
IHS said OLED TV shipments are likely to reach 7 million sets by
2019, outpacing the 11.3 percent expansion it sees for LCD TVs.
LG said U.S. sales are already growing after price cuts and
promotions for OLED TVs that began on Oct. 8. It declined to
provide details.
Seoul-based IHS analyst Jerry Kang said while the cuts will
help accelerate sales, there is room to improve production yield
rates and costs to make OLED TVs more competitive.
"LG is targeting the premium TV market with OLED technology
while Chinese rivals are competing in the low- to mid-end market
with LCD," said Kang. "This can be a viable strategy, but it
should be based on enough demand."
($1 = 1,156.8500 won)
($1 = 0.9267 euros)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Additional reporting by Ritsuko
Ando and Reiji Murai in TOKYO; Editing by Tony Munroe and
Christopher Cushing)