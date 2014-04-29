SEOUL, April 29 LG Electronics Inc said on Tuesday that it expects operating profit for the second quarter to be similar to that seen a year earlier.

The firm earlier in the day said it foresees better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter due to stronger returns from its television business. LG had reported an operating profit of 479 billion Korean won ($462.73 million) in the second quarter of 2013.

($1 = 1035.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee)