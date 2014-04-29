UPDATE 1-Apple in talks to launch money-transfer service - Recode
April 27 Apple Inc has held talks with payments industry partners about launching a money-transfer service, technology news website Recode reported on Thursday.
SEOUL, April 29 LG Electronics Inc said on Tuesday that it expects operating profit for the second quarter to be similar to that seen a year earlier.
The firm earlier in the day said it foresees better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter due to stronger returns from its television business. LG had reported an operating profit of 479 billion Korean won ($462.73 million) in the second quarter of 2013.
($1 = 1035.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee)
LOS ANGELES, April 27 Starbucks Corp reported quarterly sales that just missed Wall Street's expectations, hurt by a slight cooling in spending growth by customers in its core U.S. market, sending shares down 4.4 percent in extended trading on Thursday.