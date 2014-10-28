SEOUL Oct 28 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
said on Tuesday that it will end the production of
plasma display televisions by end-November in order to focus its
efforts on liquid crystal display and OLED televisions.
LG Electronics said in a regulatory filing the decision
reflects a decline in demand for plasma televisions. The move
was widely expected as LCD TVs have become the mainstay product
in the global market.
Samsung SDI Co Ltd, sister company of LG's TV
rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, also said in July
that it will shut down its plasma panel production business by
Nov. 30 due to the decline in overall demand.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)