SEOUL Jan 22 South Korean smartphone maker LG
Electronics Inc said on Thursday that it encountered
no overheating problems with Qualcomm Inc's new
Snapdragon processor that is powering a curved-screen device
going on sale later this month.
"I am very much aware of the various concerns in the market
about the (Snapdragon) 810, but the chip's performance is quite
satisfactory," Woo Ram-chan, LG vice president for mobile
product planning, told reporters at a press event for the
company's G Flex2 smartphone.
The comment came after Bloomberg reported a day earlier that
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world's top
smartphone maker, decided not to use the new Qualcomm processor
for the next flagship Galaxy S smartphone after the chip
overheated during testing. Samsung and Qualcomm have declined to
comment on the report, which cited unidentified sources.
Samsung is widely expected to unveil the new Galaxy S
smartphone in early March, and Bloomberg reported that the
Korean firm will use its own processors instead.
But LG's Woo said on Thursday that internal tests for the G
Flex2, powered by the new Qualcomm processor, show that the new
product emits less heat than other existing devices. The new
phone is scheduled to start selling in South Korea on Jan. 30.
"I don't understand why there is a issue over heat," he
said.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee)