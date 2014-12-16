SEOUL Dec 16 LG Electronics Inc,
the world's No. 2 television maker behind South Korean
compatriot Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said on
Tuesday it will launch quantum dot television sets in early
2015.
LG, in a statement, said it will have 55-inch and 65-inch
ultra-high definition (UHD) quantum dot TVs on display at the
annual International CES trade show next month in Las Vegas. An
LG spokesman said the electronics maker will start selling
quantum dot products early next year, without offering details.
Quantum dot TV technology involves incorporating a film of
tiny light-emitting crystals into regular liquid crystal
displays (LCD), offering improved picture quality compared with
existing LCD products. Japan's Sony Corp is so far the
only major TV maker selling quantum dot models.
The manufacturing process for quantum dot TVs is relatively
straightforward and cheaper than for TVs with organic
light-emitting diodes (OLED) - another next-generation
technology that LG has been pushing in the TV market for several
years.
LG said quantum dot TVs will "complement" its other UHD TV
and OLED TV offerings. The firm in October said it will use
quantum dot TVs in a dual-track strategy as the firm works to
bring down the price for OLED TVs.
The LG spokesman said Dow Chemical Co is supplying
quantum dot material.
Dow is building a factory in South Korea to make quantum dot
material using technology from partner Nanoco Group Plc
, with production starting in the first half of 2015.
