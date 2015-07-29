(Changes quarterly abbreviation in headline, bullet points)
* Q2 operating profit 244 bln won, weakest in 6 quarters
* Earnings well below estimates in 'challenging' quarter
* TV division reversed to worst quarterly loss since Q4 2010
* Struggle to make smartphones stand out in crowd -analysts
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, July 29 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
said on Wednesday its quarterly profit skidded 60
percent, plummeting below estimates, as sales of televisions and
smartphones buckled under weaker demand and intense competition
from rivals.
LG, the world's No. 2 TV maker after Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd, said second-quarter operating profit fell to
244 billion won ($211 million) from 610 billion won in the same
period a year earlier. That was its weakest three-month profit
since fourth-quarter 2013, and well below a 395 billion won mean
estimate from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 33 analysts.
"While the second quarter was more challenging than
expected, LG is confident it can recover lost ground in the
third quarter with new competitive products and more effective
marketing initiatives," the company said in a statement.
But as LG struggles to make its smartphones to stand out in
an increasingly crowded field, many analysts have slashed
forecasts for the firm in recent weeks, also citing slack global
TV sales and weaker emerging market currencies that sap profit
margins.
The company's TV division reversed into a quarterly
operating loss of 82.7 billion won its worst since
fourth-quarter 2010 - compared with a 159 billion won profit a
year earlier and a 6.2 billion won loss in January-March.
The mobile communications division eked out a 0.2 billion
won profit as smartphone shipments shrank from a year earlier.
While LG launched its G4 flagship smartphone in South Korea
in late April, analysts said the phone did not offer enough new
features to stand out against competing devices, such as Apple
Inc's iPhone 6 models and Samsung Electronics' Galaxy
S6 models.
The company's stock touched its lowest level in more than 12
years last week, reflecting growing worries about the firm's
business outlook. On Wednesday, the shares closed up 1.7
percent, before earnings were published, while the benchmark
Seoul index ended 01 percent lower.
($1 = 1,157.7700 won)
