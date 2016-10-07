SEOUL Oct 7 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Friday its third-quarter operating profit likely fell 3.7 percent from a year earlier.

LG, the world's second-largest television maker behind domestic rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said in a brief regulatory filing it expects July-September operating profit to be 283 billion won ($253.54 million). That beat a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 274 billion won from a poll of 10 analysts.

Revenue for the period fell 5.8 percent to 13.2 trillion won, compared with a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 13.6 trillion won.

The firm did not disclose further details of July-September trading, and will disclose full results at the end of October.

($1 = 1,116.2000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kenneth Maxwekk)