SEOUL Oct 7 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
said on Friday its third-quarter operating profit
likely fell 3.7 percent from a year earlier.
LG, the world's second-largest television maker behind
domestic rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said in a
brief regulatory filing it expects July-September operating
profit to be 283 billion won ($253.54 million). That beat a
Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 274 billion won from a
poll of 10 analysts.
Revenue for the period fell 5.8 percent to 13.2 trillion
won, compared with a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of
13.6 trillion won.
The firm did not disclose further details of July-September
trading, and will disclose full results at the end of October.
($1 = 1,116.2000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Kenneth Maxwekk)