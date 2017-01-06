Daimler aims to expand supplier base in Alabama
FRANKFURT, May 30 Daimler's Mercedes-Benz "sees value" in having more suppliers in the U.S. state of Alabama, where it has a factory in Tuscaloosa, the group said on Tuesday.
SEOUL Jan 6 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Friday it likely swung to an operating loss of 35 billion won ($29.38 million) in the fourth quarter, falling short of market expectations.
LG did not elaborate on reasons why it expected to record a loss, compared with a 349 billion won profit a year earlier.
The result would compare with a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 98 billion won in profit derived from a survey of 21 analysts.
Revenue for the quarter likely rose 1.5 percent to 14.8 trillion won, LG said.
LG did not offer further details and will disclose full results, including individual businesses' performance, at the end of January. ($1 = 1,191.4800 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday made it harder for manufacturers and drug companies to control how their products are used or resold, ruling against printer company Lexmark International Inc in a patent dispute over another company's resale of its used ink cartridges.