SEOUL Jan 29 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday that its October-December profit rose 28 percent from a year earlier, but fell slightly below market expectations due to weaker profit from its television business.

LG, the world's No. 2 TV maker, said operating profit for the fourth quarter was 275 billion won ($251.46 million), compared with 214 billion won a year earlier and 461 billion won in the third quarter.

The result was slightly below the average estimate of 299 billion won in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 35 analysts.

The firm in October said it expected fourth-quarter operating profit to be higher than a year earlier.

($1 = 1,093.6000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee)