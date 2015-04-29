SEOUL, April 29 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
said on Wednesday its January-March profit fell 36.2
percent from a year earlier, missing expectations as
deteriorating economic conditions in key markets undercut its
television business.
LG reported a first-quarter operating profit of 305 billion
won ($285.47 million), compared with a 319 billion won mean
estimate from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 35 analysts.
The outlook for the world's second-largest TV maker after
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has darkened due to
Western Europe's prolonged economic downturn and currency
depreciation in key emerging markets like Brazil and Russia.
($1 = 1,068.4100 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)