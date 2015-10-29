UPDATE 2-S.Korea orders Hyundai, Kia to recall vehicles after whistleblower report
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
SEOUL Oct 29 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday its third-quarter operating earnings fell 37 percent from a year earlier, but still beat expectations as its TV business returned to profit after a second-quarter loss.
The world's No.2 television maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said the July-September profit was 294 billion won ($257.43 million), down from 465 billion won a year earlier. But that still beat a forecast of 266 billion won profit from Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate, derived from a poll of 29 analysts.
Revenue for the quarter fell 4.7 percent from a year earlier to 14 trillion won.
($1 = 1,142.0700 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Fringed capes, pleated skirts and bolero hats peppered the runway at the Dior Cruise 2018 collection on Thursday as the luxury Parisian label spun its own twist on music festival fashion.