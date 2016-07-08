SEOUL, July 8 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
said on Friday its second-quarter operating profit
likely more than doubled from a year earlier, reaching a
two-year high on strong appliances and television profits.
LG, in a regulatory filing, said April-June operating profit
was likely 585 billion won ($503.92 million), compared with the
average forecast for a 599 billion won profit tipped by a
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 23 analysts. It did not offer
any additional details.
LG said revenue for the quarter likely rose 0.5 percent to
14 trillion won, compared with 14.4 trillion won tipped by the
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
($1 = 1,160.8900 won)
