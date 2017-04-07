SEOUL, April 7 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
estimated on Friday its first-quarter operating
profit rose 82 percent from a year earlier, beating market
expectations on healthy sales of appliances and televisions.
LG said January-March operating profit was likely 922
billion won ($812.98 million), compared with a 518 billion won
average forecast from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 24
analysts. Revenue likely rose 9.7 percent from a year earlier to
14.7 trillion won.
LG did not elaborate on its earnings estimates and will
provide detailed financial results at end-April.
($1 = 1,134.1000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Randy Fabi)