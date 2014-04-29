* Q1 operating profit 504 bln won vs 279 bln won analyst
view
* TV business profit 240 bln won vs 11 bln won year earlier
* CFO says Q2 profit likely similar to year prior
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, April 29 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
said on Tuesday increased marketing spending on new
products could pull down earnings in its mainstay television
business, making it difficult for second-quarter profit to match
the first.
The world's second-largest TV maker after compatriot Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd beat analyst estimates with a 44
percent rise in first-quarter operating profit, attributing the
gain to lower TV panel and marketing costs during a seasonally
weak period for consumer electronics.
But an advertising push ahead of the soccer World Cup
starting June could render second-quarter profit short of the
first and closer to the 479 billion won ($463 million) of
April-June last year, said Chief Financial Officer Jung Do-hyun.
"Intensifying competition will make it difficult to maintain
the level of TV business profit seen in the first quarter," Jung
told analysts at an earnings briefing. "It also seems some World
Cup-related demand shifted forward into the first quarter."
TV makers are trying to stand out by touting new high-end
products such as ultra high-definition (UHD) liquid crystal
display (LCD) TVs, which offer wider profit margins than
high-definition (HD) TVs.
Comparatively higher prices and a dearth of UHD-quality
content, however, could unravel any marketing drive and put off
consumers in the near term, analysts say.
In the meantime, strong sales of large-screen sets helped
the TV business - which contributes over a third of revenue -
log profit of 240 billion won in the first quarter from 11
billion won a year earlier, LG said in a statement.
Overall operating profit for January-March reached 504
billion won - the highest since the second quarter of 2012 and
eclipsing the 279 billion won mean estimate of 37 analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of LG, valued at $11.32 billion, ended 3.9 percent
higher after the results, compared with a 0.2 percent fall in
the Korea SE Kospi Index. So far this year, they have
risen 5.3 percent versus a 2.3 percent decline in the benchmark.
MOBILE IMPROVEMENT
In LG's mobile division, where its nearest rivals are Huawei
Technologies and Lenovo Group, profitability
should improve in the second quarter from the first on shipment
growth and the launch of flagship smartphone G3, Jung said.
The division fell into an operating loss of 9 billion won
from last year's 133 billion won profit, as lower prices
neutralised a 19 percent growth in shipments to 12.3 million
handsets.
LG plans to launch the G3 in South Korea by late May or
early June, between the April launch of Samsung's Galaxy S5 and
expected launch of Apple Inc's new iPhone later this
year.
The G3 could help drive sales volume, but could also lead to
increased marketing costs that would offset at least some of its
contribution to LG's bottom line. Jung declined to specify when
LG expects its mobile division to return to profit.
Now well behind market leaders Samsung and Apple, analysts
say LG may struggle to show meaningful earnings momentum in the
absence of a significant turnaround in its handset business.
($1 = 1035.1500 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)