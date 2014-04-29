UPDATE 1-Apple in talks to launch money-transfer service - Recode
April 27 Apple Inc has held talks with payments industry partners about launching a money-transfer service, technology news website Recode reported on Thursday.
SEOUL, April 29 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc on Tuesday said its first-quarter operating profit rose 44 percent from a year earlier, beating analyst estimates, as growth in sales of high-end TV models helped offset losses from its handset business.
LG reported January-March operating profit of 504 billion won ($487 million), compared with the 279 billion won mean estimate of 37 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The world's second-largest TV maker after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported operating profit of 349 billion won a year earlier and 238 billion won in October-December.
The Korean manufacturer said its TV division ran an operating profit of 240 billion won from 11 billion won a year earlier. Its mobile phone unit ran a 9 billion won loss from 133 billion won profit.
Shares of LG Electronics rose 3 percent after the earnings announcement, versus a 0.2 percent fall in the wider market . ($1 = 1035.1500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
LOS ANGELES, April 27 Starbucks Corp reported quarterly sales that just missed Wall Street's expectations, hurt by a slight cooling in spending growth by customers in its core U.S. market, sending shares down 4.4 percent in extended trading on Thursday.