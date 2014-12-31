SEOUL Dec 31 South Korea's two top technology
firms, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics
, have a history of bitter rivalry, but their latest
spat over a handful of washing machines has prompted a barrage
of public mockery.
"This is all so petty and juvenile," a reader on online
portal Naver said of the dispute, which began in September when
Samsung accused LG executives of damaging its washing machines
at stores in Germany ahead of an industry event.
LG agreed to pay for what it called accidental damage to
four machines following mediation by German authorities, but
couldn't resist taking a pot shot at its rival's build quality.
Samsung railed against those "slanderous claims" and filed a
formal complaint at home, triggering a raid of LG offices by
Seoul prosecutors on Friday and a travel ban on LG's head of
household appliances.
"This is a mudslinging match," said Park Ju-gun, head of
corporate watchdog CEO Score.
"Both Samsung and LG will have a hard time getting the
public to understand why things have gone on this way, and there
is not a single thing for either party to gain from this."
That bemusement, punctuated by a collective snicker, found a
voice online.
"If all that has been said is true, then this is nothing but
a petty dispute you'd expect from street corner shops and not
global companies," said a reader on the Nate portal.
On the streets, too, the comments were scathing.
"This incident shows the problem with the corporate culture
in South Korean conglomerates," said Lee Hyeon-woo, an office
worker in Seoul. "The mentality of these companies is not 'We're
number one' but 'We must take down rival X'."
The cross-town rivals compete on several fronts, especially
televisions and home appliances, and have a history of feuding.
They have quarrelled publicly over whose refrigerator could
hold more, and who had a bigger share of the domestic air
conditioning market, and current and former workers say they
routinely spy on each other at trade shows.
Samsung declined further comment. LG said it has been
cooperating with prosecutors, who would not disclose details of
the investigation.
Neither company appears ready to let the matter drop. LG has
filed its own complaint with prosecutors accusing Samsung
employees of deliberately concealing and tampering with
evidence.
Their energy would be better spent responding to the
challenge from Chinese competitors, said another exasperated
commenter on Naver.
"What are you people doing?" the person asked.
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Will Waterman)