* LG executive accused of deliberately damaging Samsung
machines
* Samsung and LG's rivalry has history of public feuds
* Prosecutors' mediation attempt failed -sources
* Samsung Display workers charged over alleged technology
theft
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Feb 15 LG Electronics Inc's
home appliances chief has been indicted on a charge of
deliberately damaging Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
washing machines, escalating the feud between South Korea's top
consumer electronics companies.
A LG Electronics spokeswoman confirmed on Sunday that Jo
Seong-jin and two other employees were indicted by local
prosecutors. Samsung Electronics declined to comment and
prosecutors could not be reached for comment.
The impending court case continues a run of disputes between
the cross-town rivals. The two companies compete on several
fronts, including televisions and home appliances, and have
quarrelled publicly over issues such as refrigerator capacity
and which of them has superior market share in air-conditioning.
The indictment against LG's appliances chief follows months
of investigation. Samsung filed an official complaint in
September, accusing Jo and other LG employees of deliberately
damaging Samsung washers at retail stores in Germany.
LG had agreed to pay for what it called accidental damage to
four machines after mediation by German authorities, but it
couldn't resist taking a pot shot at the quality of its rival's
products. Samsung railed against what is described as slanderous
claims and filed its complaint.
"It is questionable whether there is sufficient evidence to
prove that the president of a global company deliberately
destroyed the machines where employees of the competing company
were present," Ham Yoon-keun, a lawyer who will be defending Jo
in court, said in a statement provided by LG. "The truth will be
revealed in the courts."
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that
representatives of Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics met
recently in an unsuccessful attempt at mediation by prosecutors.
Separately on Sunday, Samsung Electronics subsidiary
Samsung Display said that four of its employees were indicted on
Friday on charges of stealing organic light-emitting diode
(OLED) display panel technology from LG Electronics affiliate LG
Display Co Ltd.
The Samsung Display employees have been accused of illegally
obtaining the information from an LG Display contractor.
"Given that this information is one of LG Display's business
secrets, Samsung Display's such action should obviously be
considered as a theft," LG Display said in a statement.
Samsung Display said the indictment was excessive, arguing
that the technology in question was already widely known.
