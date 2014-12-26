SEOUL Dec 26 Prosecutors raided the
headquarters of LG Electronics on Friday as part of
a probe into whether the South Korean company had damaged the
washing machines of rival Samsung Electronics at
retail stores in Germany, Yonhap News Agency reported.
Samsung Electronics has accused the head of LG Electronics'
home appliances business of vandalising its washing machines and
asked prosecutors to investigate.
An LG Electronics spokeswoman declined to comment on the
Yonhap report, while prosecutors were not immediately available
for comments.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)