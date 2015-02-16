SEOUL Feb 16 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
, whose appliance chief has been indicted on a charge
of purposely damaging Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
washing machines, issued a video clip that it says shows the
executive was merely testing its rival's products in plain view
at a store in Germany.
The video from the incident last September was released on
YouTube days after Jo Seong-jin and two other LG Electronics
employees were indicted by South Korean prosecutors, escalating
a bitter dispute between the cross-town peers.
In a nearly nine-minute video containing edited footage from
surveillance cameras, Jo and other LG employees are seen touring
a Samsung exhibit at a shop in Berlin. The officials are seen
opening and closing the doors of appliances, with uniformed
Samsung retail representatives sometimes looking on.
"There were many people around besides those I was on this
business trip with, and Samsung workers were looking on right
next to us," Jo said in an accompanying statement. "They would
not have stood by had I deliberately damaged a washing machine."
Samsung did not immediately comment.
The spat is the latest in a run of public disputes between
the rivals.
Soon after the incident, LG had agreed to pay for what it
called accidental damage to four machines after mediation by
German authorities, but it couldn't resist taking a pot shot at
the quality of its rival's products. Samsung railed against what
it described as slanderous claims and filed a complaint, which
LG has contested.
Mediation efforts by South Korean prosecutors failed to
resolve the dispute, people familiar with the matter have said.
The footage provided by LG on YouTube shows Jo opening and
closing the door of a Samsung washer several times. The
executive is also seen pushing on the door vertically, but LG
says that the actions are Jo's routine tests on home appliances
products.
"I apologise from the bottom of my heart once again to have
unintentionally caused such trouble at a time of difficult
economic conditions," Jo said in a statement.
