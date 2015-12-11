* Not enough evidence Jo Seung-jin deliberately damaged
washers: Court
* Prosecution sought 10-month jail term for Jo
* LG, Samsung settled washer spat in March
By Hooyeon Kim
SEOUL, Dec 11 A South Korean court cleared LG
Electronics Inc's appliance chief from charges of
vandalising washing machines made by rival Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd on the sidelines of a trade show in Germany
last year.
The ruling caps a public spat between South Korea's top two
technology firms, which have a history of feuding over subjects
such as whose refrigerator could hold more and who had a bigger
share of the domestic air conditioning market.
The Seoul Central District Court said on Friday there was
not enough evidence to prove that Jo Seung-jin deliberately
damaged Samsung's washers during the industry trade show. The
prosecutors, who indicted Jo in February, sought a 10-month jail
term for the executive.
"I will redouble efforts for technological development to
produce more good products that will be loved by customers
around the world," Jo told reporters following the verdict.
In September 2014, Samsung filed a formal complaint to local
prosecutors accusing Jo of deliberately damaging Samsung
washers. LG had agreed to pay for what it called accidental
damage to four machines, but at the same time derided the
quality of its rival's products, angering Samsung.
The dispute triggered a barrage of public mockery from South
Koreans, who chided the firms for escalating what they said was
a petty dispute that neither side can gain from.
The two companies eventually agreed in March to drop all
legal disputes including the washer spat, but that did not stop
the criminal court proceedings.
(Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)