SEOUL Feb 24 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
said on Tuesday it plans to partner with Chinese and
Japanese firms in a bid to make organic light-emitting diode
(OLED) display televisions more mainstream.
LG Electronics, the world's second largest television maker
after rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, did not say
what the partnership would entail or name the companies.
Its affiliate LG Display Co Ltd is the only
panel maker that can mass produce OLED TV panels, and both
companies are the biggest proponents of the technology for the
TV market. The LG companies say OLED offers better picture
quality and consumes less power than mainstream liquid crystal
displays (LCD).
OLED TVs, however, remain more expensive than LCD
televisions. The recent industry-wide adoption of quantum dot
technology, which has many of the advantages of OLED but costs
less, could also undercut OLED TV sales.
Some Chinese TV makers like Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd
and Konka Group Co Ltd are using OLED,
but analysts say the technology needs to be more widely used by
manufacturers to take off.
The world's biggest TV maker Samsung has said it has no
plans to make OLED TVs in the immediate future because the
technology is not yet ready for mass consumption.
Last year, Sony Corp said it would be open to using
OLED displays for its televisions.
