(Adds detail, spokeswoman comment, background)
* Shift to Vietnam between late-April and early May
* About 200 workers to be re-assigned
* Sales of appliances in Thailand still expected to rise
By Pairat Temphairojana and Orathai Sriring
BANGKOK, March 17 South Korea's LG Electronics
Inc, the world's second largest television maker
after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, will soon shift
its TV production in Thailand to Vietnam for logistical ease and
efficiency, said a top executive at its Thai unit.
The group wants to have one regional base with new machines
for TV production comparable with those at its South Korea
plants, Nipon Wongsaengarunsri, marketing director of LG
Electronics (Thailand) Co, told Reuters in a telephone interview
late on Monday.
"Our parent company has considered Vietnam as the most
worthwhile country to invest in. Wages are one factor... but the
main one is to ensure quality, as well as logistics," he said.
LG produces about 600,000 television sets a year in Thailand
worth 8 billion baht ($243 million), with 100,000 sets for
exports, Nipon said.
Most materials are brought from China and assembled in
Thailand but it takes several weeks to ship them there, while
the China-to-Vietnam route takes less than a week, he said.
"We will move to Vietnam from late-April to early May," he
said.
LG in Indonesia would also gradually shift its TV production
over the same period, he added.
An LG Electronics spokeswoman in Seoul said LG's TV
production is small in Thailand, so the shift would enhance
efficiency as the company was integrating its two Vietnam plants
into one.
LG got approval for a $1.5 billion investment in Vietnam to
produce and assemble electrical and electronics goods in October
2013, according to the country's investment ministry website.
The spokeswoman said no decision had been taken on
Indonesia.
Nipon said about 200 workers for TV production in Thailand
would be reassigned to other operations at its Rayong plant,
some 109 miles (176 km) from Bangkok.
LG (Thailand) has about 2,000 workers and it will continue
to produce other products, including washing machines and air
conditioners, Nipon said.
He said demand for electrical appliances in Thailand was
expected to rise by 4-5 percent this year after a fall of about
10 percent last year, when months of political unrest hurt
confidence and domestic consumption.
($1 = 32.94 baht)
(Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul and Mai Nguyen in
Hanoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)