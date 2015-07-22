SEOUL, July 22 Shares of South Korea's LG
Electronics Inc surged in morning trade on
Wednesday, rising as much as 14.5 percent at one point on market
speculation that Google Inc will acquire a stake in
the consumer electronics maker.
LG Electronics spokesman Ken Hong said the market talk was
"complete speculation" and that the company does not comment on
rumours.
The company's shares were trading 6 percent higher as of
0254 GMT, compared with a 1 percent decline for the broader
market.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)