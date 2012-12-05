SEOUL Dec 6 LG Electronics said on
Thursday it will appeal against the decision by the European
Commission to impose its biggest antitrust fine ever on the
South Korean company and five others for running two cartels for
nearly a decade.
The European Commission fined six firms, including Philips
and Panasonic 6752.T>, a total of 1.47 billion euros
($1.92 billion), saying executives from those companies met
until six years ago to fix prices and divide up markets for TV
and computer monitor cathode-ray tubes, technology now mostly
made obsolete by flat screens.
LG Electronics must pay 295.6 million euros plus its share
of a joint venture penalty.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)