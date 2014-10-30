LONDON Oct 30 Legal & General said on Thursday it was cutting fees by up to 55 percent for its retail index funds from Nov 1.

The biggest reduction was in its international index fund, while its UK 100 index fund would see a 44 pecent fee reduction, L&G said in a statement.

Legal & General Investment Management has more than $1 trillion in assets under management, mainly in index - or passive - funds.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Matt Scuffham)