LONDON Jan 30 Helena Morrissey, ex-chief executive of Newton Investment Management and a leading City campaigner for gender equality, is to join the fund arm of insurer Legal & General as head of personal investing.

Morrissey will join Legal & General Investment Management, which manages 842 billion pounds ($1.06 trillion) in assets, and report to Chief Executive Mark Zinkula as well as joining the board, LGIM said in a statement on Monday.

The newly created role will see Morrissey focus on developing the firm's digital services for customers who come to it direct, as opposed to through a financial advisor.

Morrissey will also continue her work with the Diversity Project, launched in 2016 to encourage a more inclusive culture in the investment and savings industry, it added.

"The UK direct savings market is highly competitive and moving very quickly: we are looking to get to the point where we are all using technology to access funds in the same way that we use Amazon to access books," Morrissey said.

Morrissey will join LGIM on May 1, subject to regulatory approval.

($1 = 0.7971 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)