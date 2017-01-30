LONDON Jan 30 Helena Morrissey, ex-chief
executive of Newton Investment Management and a leading City
campaigner for gender equality, is to join the fund arm of
insurer Legal & General as head of personal investing.
Morrissey will join Legal & General Investment Management,
which manages 842 billion pounds ($1.06 trillion) in assets, and
report to Chief Executive Mark Zinkula as well as joining the
board, LGIM said in a statement on Monday.
The newly created role will see Morrissey focus on
developing the firm's digital services for customers who come to
it direct, as opposed to through a financial advisor.
Morrissey will also continue her work with the Diversity
Project, launched in 2016 to encourage a more inclusive culture
in the investment and savings industry, it added.
"The UK direct savings market is highly competitive and
moving very quickly: we are looking to get to the point where we
are all using technology to access funds in the same way that we
use Amazon to access books," Morrissey said.
Morrissey will join LGIM on May 1, subject to regulatory
approval.
($1 = 0.7971 pounds)
