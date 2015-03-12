SEOUL, March 12 South Korean conglomerate LG
Group on Thursday said its companies plan to invest a record 6.3
trillion won ($5.57 billion) in research and development in 2015
to secure future growth.
LG Group, which has arms including appliances maker LG
Electronics Inc and LG Display Co Ltd,
said in a statement that technologies like electric car
batteries, next-generation displays and the so-called Internet
of things were key areas for investment.
An LG Group spokeswoman said the conglomerate spent a
combined 5.9 trillion won on research and development last year.
($1 = 1,131.7000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Sohee Kim; Editing by Stephen
Coates)