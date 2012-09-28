LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - Legal & General has promoted Colin
Reedie to lead its European credit portfolio management, filling
a hole left by the departure of former European head Patrick
Vogel in August.
Reedie, previously co-head of UK credit portfolio management
at the fund manager, will report to Marion Stommel who joined
L&G in September 2012 as head of credit.
Robert Barnard-Smith, who previously co-headed the UK
investment-grade credit team, will now have sole responsibility
for it.
Patrick Vogel is now head of European credit at Schroders.