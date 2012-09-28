LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - Legal & General has promoted Colin Reedie to lead its European credit portfolio management, filling a hole left by the departure of former European head Patrick Vogel in August.

Reedie, previously co-head of UK credit portfolio management at the fund manager, will report to Marion Stommel who joined L&G in September 2012 as head of credit.

Robert Barnard-Smith, who previously co-headed the UK investment-grade credit team, will now have sole responsibility for it.

Patrick Vogel is now head of European credit at Schroders.