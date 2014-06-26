BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
SEOUL, June 26 South Korea's LG Household & Health Care Ltd. is no longer considering acquiring U.S. cosmetics firm Elizabeth Arden Inc., the South Korean firm said on Thursday, adding that it wants to seek better opportunities.
LG Household, which expressed interest in the potential acquisition in April, said in a regulatory filing it would continue to pursue mergers and acquisitions as part of its medium- to long-term strategy. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
TOKYO, April 21 Japanese government-backed fund, the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), can invest in Toshiba Corp's chip unit if it makes sense, the country's industry and trade minister said on Thursday.