SEOUL Jan 6 LG Group, South Korea's fourth
biggest business conglomerate, plans to raise its investment to
a record 20 trillion won ($18.8 billion) this year, it said on
Sunday, in a bid to take on rivals like Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd.
The group of some 40 subsidiaries, including technology
giant LG Electronics Inc, flat panel heavyweight LG
Display Co Ltd, mobile service provider LG Uplus
Corp, chemicals firm LG Chem Ltd and
holding company LG Corp, will spend 14 trillion won
on its factories, while 6 trillion won will go into research and
development.
The total represents a 19.1 percent increase from its 2012
spending of 16.8 trillion won, LG Group said in a statement.
LG will spend 13.4 trillion won of the factory investment on
its electronics business, mainly to build ultra-high resolution
liquid crystal display (LCD) and organic light emitting diodes
(OLED) display plants, and more advanced smartphone and TV
production lines.
The rest of the planned facility investment will go to its
chemicals and telecommunications service sectors.
A large part of the R&D spending will be used on advanced
technologies, including smartphone software, high-definition and
smart TV products, and next-generation flexible and transparent
displays.
The group, which employed 125,000 workers domestically at
the end of 2012, also plans to recruit more than 15,000
employees this year, it said.
($1=1064.0000 Korean won)
