BRIEF-Country Group Development says qtrly loss 63.4 mln baht vs loss of 24 mln baht
LONDON Jan 27 British insurer Legal & General said on Tuesday it would allocate 1.5 billion pounds ($2.26 billion) to a new UK regeneration fund, that aims to raise up to 15 billion pounds with external funding.
The fund will seek British and international institutional investors for 30-50 projects across Britain, including in the cities of Birmingham, Bristol and Leeds, L&G said in a statement.
The British government's Regeneration Investment Organisation will act as sponsor to help the deal pipeline, L&G said, adding that the fund was announced at a conference hosted by British Cities Minister Greg Clark. ($1 = 0.6635 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Nishant Kumar)
MANILA, May 12 Chinese iron ore futures dropped to near four-month lows on Friday and were on course to decline for a seventh week out of eight, weighed down by concerns over weak demand in the world's top consumer.