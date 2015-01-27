(Adds detail, quote, background)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON Jan 27 Insurer Legal & General
said on Tuesday it would allocate 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3
billion) to a new British fund for infrastructure projects and
seek external financing to expand its size to 15 billion pounds.
Chief Executive Nigel Wilson wants L&G, which manages over
$1 trillion in British pension fund assets, to invest in Britain
together with overseas sovereign wealth funds.
"We are well-positioned to work alongside UK and
international money to channel funds into regeneration that
delivers growth, homes and jobs," Wilson said in a statement.
The fund will seek British and international institutional
investors for 30-50 projects across Britain, including in the
English cities of Birmingham, Bristol and Leeds.
Ahead of elections in May, British politicians are
championing spending on large-scale projects.
Finance minister George Osborne has made a string of visits
to road construction sites and other projects, donning a hard
hat as he seeks to show voters that Britain's economic recovery
is gaining momentum. The opposition Labour Party says it would
boost infrastructure spending if it is elected to power.
L&G said the fund would invest in debt and equity schemes
and take on construction risk, the less secure aspect of
infrastructure investment which offers the best returns.
Insurers and pension funds like infrastructure investment as
it is high-yielding and matches their long-term liabilities in
pension and savings schemes. But a lack of attractive schemes
has pushed up prices.
The British government's Regeneration Investment
Organisation will act as sponsor to help the deal pipeline, L&G
said, adding that the fund was announced at a conference hosted
on Tuesday by British Cities Minister Greg Clark.
Conference delegates included international sovereign wealth
funds, an L&G spokesperson said.
