SEOUL, Sept 12 South Korean chemicals and battery maker LG Chem on Monday said it plans to acquire pharmaceutical affiliate LG Life Sciences for about 1.1 trillion won ($989.56 million) to make its bio business a new growth engine.

LG Life Sciences investors will receive about 0.26 of a common share in LG Chem for each share they own and about 0.25 of a preferred share in LG Chem, the two companies said in a regulatory filing.

LG Chem said it would complete a merger by Jan. 1.

In January, LG Chem agreed to buy seeds, pesticides and fertilisers maker Dongbu Farm Hannong for 515.2 billion won.

