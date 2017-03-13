LONDON, March 13 Mark Zinkula, chief executive of insurer Legal & General's fund arm, Legal & General Investment Management, is to join the board of Britain's corporate governance watchdog.

Zinkula will join the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) on April 1, replacing Allianz's Elizabeth Corley, who steps down after six years at the independent regulator.

"As CEO of a global asset management business, he will deepen the FRC's insight into the needs of investors wherever they are based," FRC Chairman Win Bischoff said in a statement.

The move comes as the government considers changes to the rules around corporate governance, including around executive pay, and as British firms including BT and Rio Tinto face issues around accounting and auditing, both areas in which the FRC is tasked with enforcing good behaviour. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Louise Heavens)