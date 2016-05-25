LONDON May 25 British insurer Legal & General
said Chief Executive Nigel Wilson was paid almost 1
million pounds ($1.46 million) more in 2015 than it had
previously stated in its annual report.
Not included in the report were the proceeds of a further
291,765 options awarded at a share price of 131.27 pence and
which vested on Aug. 24, 2015, at a price of 267.6 pence, it
said in a statement.
"These latter options were exercised in January 2016. The
single figure of remuneration should have been calculated based
on the vesting dates, not the exercise dates."
"The correct 2015 single figure of remuneration for Nigel
Wilson should now read 5.497 million pounds rather than 4.716
million pounds as previously stated," it added, bumping his
total pay up by 16.5 percent.
($1 = 0.6829 pounds)
