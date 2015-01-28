BRIEF-Colonial Q1 net profit up 42 pct YoY
* Q1 net profit 16 million euros ($17.5 million) versus 11 million euros year ago
LONDON Jan 28 Legal & General Capital and Dutch pension fund PGGM have formed a joint venture to invest in central London offices and have completed their first deal, L&G said on Wednesday.
The joint venture invested 67 million pounds ($102 million) in a development in Soho in London's West End district, L&G said in a statement, for an initial net yield of 4.7 percent.
The joint fund has an initial investment allocation of around 375 million pounds, L&G added, and "will be looking for assets ranging between 30 million and 90 million pounds which require significant improvement and where they can be part of a wider regeneration story".
L&G said this week it would allocate 1.5 billion pounds to a new fund for British infrastructure projects and seek external financing to expand the fund to 15 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6578 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Nishant Kumar)
* Q1 net profit 16 million euros ($17.5 million) versus 11 million euros year ago
* Trust has successfully priced a New Australian Dollar Medium Term Note issue of A$110 million unsecured fixed medium term notes