SEOUL Dec 1 LG Corp said on
Thursday it would buy 245.1 billion won ($215 million) worth of
shares in core unit LG Electronics Inc after the
world's No.3 handset maker announced a $945 million cash call
last month to fund a revival of its loss-making smartphone
business.
"The investment is aimed at preventing our controlling stake
from diluted after the rights offering by LG Electronics," LG
Corp said in a statement.
LG Corp is the top shareholder of LG Electronics and plans
to buy 4.75 million shares in the firm.
($1 = 1142.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)