SEOUL Dec 1 LG Corp said on Thursday it would buy 245.1 billion won ($215 million) worth of shares in core unit LG Electronics Inc after the world's No.3 handset maker announced a $945 million cash call last month to fund a revival of its loss-making smartphone business.

"The investment is aimed at preventing our controlling stake from diluted after the rights offering by LG Electronics," LG Corp said in a statement.

LG Corp is the top shareholder of LG Electronics and plans to buy 4.75 million shares in the firm.

($1 = 1142.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)