BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 Legal & General Group Plc
* Legal & General Investment Management and the Pension Protection Fund to invest 400 million pounds in DP World's London Gateway Port, forming part of a 580 million pounds secured financing transaction. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop and Carolyn Cohn)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance