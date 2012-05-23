BRIEF-Bubs Australia says nicholas Simms has been appointed as CEO
nicholas simms has been appointed chief executive officer
SEOUL May 23 South Korea's LG International said on Wednesday its consortium with Hyundai Engineering Co Ltd had won a $530 million contract to build a refinery plant in Turkmenistan.
The two firms plan to complete the project by 2015, LG said in a statement. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
DUBAI, June 7 A preliminary investigation has confirmed that Qatar's state news agency was hacked, and false statements attributed to the country's ruler were posted that helped ignite a rift with other Gulf states, the Qatari foreign ministry said on Wednesday.