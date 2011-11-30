SEOUL Nov 30 South Korea's LG Electronics
Inc has replaced the head of its home appliances
division but kept its mobile chief despite the business posting
six consecutive quarters of losses.
Lee Young-ha, president of LG's home appliances division,
will be replaced by its head of overseas marketing, Shin
Moon-bum, an LG spokesman said.
Park Jong-seok, who has been leading LG's mobile division
since late last year, will stay in his role.
The world's No.3 handset maker declined to elaborate on the
changes.
A source with knowledge of the matter said LG, which
recently released new smarpthones running on faster
fourth-generation mobile networks, hopes its current management
will continue to focus on the new technology and turn the
business around next year.
Lee of the home appliances unit, however, was replaced as
the division's performance failed to live up to expectations,
the source said.
LG's handset business has reported nearly 1 trillion
won($873.2 million) in losses over the last six quarters, as it
has failed to introduce compelling models to challenge the likes
of Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co.
Koo Bon-joon, the younger brother of the LG Group chairman
and a member of its founding family, took over as CEO of LG
Electronics in October last year to rescue the troubled mobile
division.
But he failed to restore its profitability and LG announced
a $945 million cash call earlier this month mainly to finance a
revival of its smartphone business.
Its global handset market share shrank to 5.4 percent in the
third quarter from 8.3 percent a year ago, while its flagship
Optimus line of smartphones failed to gain major traction.
Under the restructuring announced on Wednesday, LG also
created the role of chief operating officer but has yet to name
an executive to the post.
By 0420 GMT, shares of LG rose 1.1 percent versus a 0.8
percent drop in the wider market.
($1 = 1145.2500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)