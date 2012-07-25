* Q2 operating profit 349 bln won, in line with forecasts
* TV division profit more than doubled to 216 bln won
* Cellphone division swings to a 59 bln won loss
* Shares end down 2.1 pct, underperform wider market
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, July 25 LG Electronics Inc,
the world's No.2 TV maker, said on Wednesday quarterly profit
more than doubled on a jump in TV sales but its cellphone
business swung to a worrying loss, squeezed by growing
competition from Apple and Samsung as well as low-cost producers
in China.
Its cellphone division, which accounts for around one-fifth
of sales and has drawn comparisons with struggling rivals like
Nokia, faces further uphill battles with a widely
expected launch of a new iPhone from Apple and robust
sales for Samsung's new Galaxy smartphone.
"LG's mobile phone business will remain its biggest concern
-- under the most optimistic scenario, it will probably only
make a very small profit for the current quarter," said Kevin
Lee, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.
"What's key is whether it'll fare better than rivals such as
Motorola and successfully break into the formidable
Apple-Samsung duopoly in the high-end market."
April-June operating profit for the South Korean firm surged
to 349 billion won ($305 million) from a 158 billion won profit
a year ago, in line with consensus forecasts, and a result that
comes despite a 10.6 percent fall in overall revenue due to
steep declines in mobile phone sales.
In the previous quarter, profit was 448 billion won.
LG has gained market share from struggling Japanese TV
manufacturers in recent quarters and the TV division managed to
more than double profit to 216 billion won, helped by robust
sales of high-end models that have 3D and Internet connectivity
features.
But its main income earner is also set to face some
challenging months ahead as the euro zone crisis saps demand in
Europe, a region it is heavily exposed to.
With annual growth for LCD TVs slowing a notch to 5 percent
and the overall global TV market expected to shrink by 1.4
percent this year, how well LG manages to differentiate its
cellphone products is widely seen as key to future growth.
Its mobile unit made a loss of 59 billion won after two
profitable quarters, also pressured by competition from China's
ZTE and Huawei that forced it to lift
marketing costs for cheaper phones.
Hoping to lure more high-end customers, LG introduced its Q
voice recognition application for smartphones -- its answer to
Apple's popular voice-enabled personal assistant software --
with initial reviews favourable.
Shares in LG, valued at over $8.5 billion, ended 2.1 percent
lower after the earnings announcement, underperforming a 1.4
percent drop in the wider market.
The stock hit a nine-month low last week. It has tumbled 25
percent so far this year, underperforming a 3.1 percent drop in
the broader market.
LG's appliance division saw profit almost triple to 165
billion won and logged a healthy 5.7 percent margin, as solid
sales in emerging markets helped cushion weakening demand in
Europe.
LG competes with Samsung and Sony in TVs, and also
with Google's Motorola in phones.