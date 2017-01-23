SEOUL Jan 23 South Korea's LG Corp, the holding company of LG Group, said in a filing on Monday it agreed to sell a stake in silicon wafer producer LG Siltron Inc to SK Holdings Co for 620 billion won ($531.9 million).

SK Holdings, a holding company of SK Group which controls semiconductor producer SK Hynix Inc, said in a separate statement that it decided to buy a 51 percent stake in LG Siltron for that amount.

Silicon wafers are a key material for semiconductor production.

($1 = 1,165.6900 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)