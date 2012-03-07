* V-chip lets parents filter inappropriate conduct
* Judge: No reasonable jury could find LG infringed patent
* Wi-Lan shares close higher, but give back some gains
By Jonathan Stempel
March 7 A U.S. judge has dismissed a
lawsuit in which Canada's Wi-Lan Inc accused LG
Electronics Inc of infringing a patent for V-chip
technology, which lets parents block television content they
consider inappropriate.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan also dismissed
counterclaims raised by Seoul-based LG including trademark
infringement, and closed the case, which Ottawa-based Wi-Lan had
brought in January 2010.
In dismissing the patent claim, Kaplan followed the
recommendation of a federal magistrate judge, Andrew Peck, who
had last August recommended dismissal. Kaplan agreed with Peck
that "no reasonable jury" could find infringement.
Lawyers for both companies did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Shares of Wi-Lan closed up 3.7 percent in Toronto, but gave
up some earlier gains following the ruling.
Wi-Lan said its V-chip technology was invented in 1991 by
Tim Collings, then a professor at Simon Fraser University in
British Columbia, to allow users of digital TV receivers to
filter out programs.
All televisions with picture screens 13 inches (33 cm) or
larger and manufactured for the U.S. market have since 2000 been
required to carry the technology.
In December 2010, Wi-Lan reached a settlement with LG to end
separate patent litigation in a Texas federal court.
Wi-Lan specializes in patent licensing and enforcement, and
said more than 250 companies including Cisco Systems Inc
, Nokia Oyj and BlackBerry maker Research in
Motion Ltd use its licensed technology.
Shares of Wi-Lan closed up 18 cents Canadian at C$5.08 in
Toronto, after earlier reaching as high as C$5.43. They had been
trading in the C$5.20 to C$5.25 range when Kaplan issued his
opinion.
The case is Wi-Lan Inc v. LG Electronics Inc et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-00432.