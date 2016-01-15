NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A court in
Lebanon has ruled that a transgender man can legally change his
gender to male in the nation's civil registry, his attorney said
on Friday.
In the ruling, the Court of Appeals of Beirut weighed the
man's health and well-being as factors in allowing the change in
official records to take place.
He suffered from a gender identity disorder and the
"operation was a medical necessity to relieve him from his
suffering that had been present throughout his life," the court
said in its ruling, according to a Beirut newspaper, The Daily
Star.
His attorney Elie Khattar confirmed the ruling by telephone
from Lebanon.
The appeals court issued the ruling in September but its
decision was only recently publicized, local media and activists
said.
The case reached the appeals court after the transgender man
was denied a request to change his gender in the civil registry
by a lower court.
The appeal's court ruling said a person's right "to receive
the necessary treatment for any physical and psychological
illness is a fundamental and natural one."
The decision will help support the rights of transgender
people in Lebanon, Youmna Makhlouf of Legal Agenda, a local
non-profit advocacy group, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Here what is important in the decision is that it was
stated as a matter of fundamental rights. It was not stated as a
matter of humanitarian policy or for clemency purposes," she
said from Beirut.
(Reporting by Sebastien Malo, Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst.
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)