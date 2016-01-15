(Updates to add specifics of ruling)
By Sebastien Malo
NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A court in
Lebanon has ruled that a transgender man can legally change his
gender to male in the nation's civil registry, marking a
landmark step in transgender rights in the Middle Eastern
nation, advocates and his attorney said on Friday.
In the ruling, the Court of Appeals of Beirut weighed the
man's health and well-being as factors in allowing the change in
official records to take place.
He suffered from a gender identity disorder and the
"operation was a medical necessity to relieve him from his
suffering that had been present throughout his life," the court
said in its ruling, according to a Beirut newspaper, The Daily
Star.
His attorney Elie Khattar confirmed the ruling by telephone
from Lebanon.
The decision marks the first time an appeals court in
Lebanon has ruled specifically in support of transgender rights
to treatment, Youmna Makhlouf, an attorney with Legal Agenda, a
local non-profit advocacy group, told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
A person's right "to receive the necessary treatment for any
physical and psychological illness is a fundamental and natural
one," the ruling said.
"Here what is important in the decision is that it was
stated as a matter of fundamental rights. It was not stated as a
matter of humanitarian policy or for clemency purposes,"
Makhlouf said from Beirut.
The decision opens the way for transgender people in Lebanon
to have better access to health care as well as clearer
recognition of their fundamental rights, she said.
The appeals court issued the ruling in September but its
decision was only recently publicized, local media and activists
said.
The case reached the appeals court after the transgender man
was denied a request to change his gender in the civil registry
by a lower court.
