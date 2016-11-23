By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO
SAN ANTONIO Nov 23 A Texas court on Wednesday
exonerated four women convicted of sexual assault in the 1990s
after lawyers argued that they were sent to prison because of
junk science, tainted testimony and false ideas of lesbian
behavior.
The Court of Criminal Appeals said the convictions of the
so-called "San Antonio Four" for sexually assaulting two
children, ages 7 and 9, did not pass "the smell test." With
testimony recanted since the trial and new evidence, no
reasonable juror could have found the women guilty, the court
said.
"Those defendants have won the right to proclaim to the
citizens of Texas that they did not commit a crime," the written
ruling said. "They are innocent. And they are exonerated."
The women, Cassandra Rivera, Elizabeth Ramirez, Kristie
Mayhugh and Anna Vasquez were sentenced to prison terms ranging
from 15 to 37 years and each served more than a decade. They
were released on bond a few years ago as the convictions began
to unravel.
They four maintained their innocence and their supporters
have slammed testimony presented by the state's star medical
witness at trial, pediatrician Nancy Kellogg.
Kellogg testified about what she said were physical injuries
inflicted upon the girls as part of satanic rituals that she
said were prevalent among some lesbians.
Kellogg later retracted her testimony and agreed with
defense claims that there were no signs of physical abuse, the
appeals court said.
Other witnesses in the original trials also recanted their
testimony.
The convictions in Texas were part of a national trend in
the 1980s and early 1990s triggered by sensational accusations
of satanic rituals and the sexual abuse of hundreds of children
at a California preschool in what was known as the McMartin
case.
The case, then dubbed the most expensive criminal trial in
U.S. history, ended with no convictions.
With the exonerations in Texas, the four women are in line
for compensation under state law.
Lawyers for the women were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Jim Forsyth and Jon Herskovitz; editing by Grant
McCool)