LONDON Nov 18 Four private equity firms are through to the second round of bidding as the auction to buy UK forensic science group LGC nears a conclusion, banking sources said.

KKR, EQT, Carlyle Group and CVC are expected to submit final bids shortly, two sources said. The sale has also attracted interest from trade buyers.

LGC, which is the world's largest private provider of forensic science according to its website, is expected to fetch around 650 million pounds ($1 billion). JP Morgan and HSBC are acting as sellside advisers.

Banks have been lining up debt financing packages for bidders backing the sale of the group, which is expected to test banks' underwriting appetite in a higher risk environment.

The European leveraged loan market is facing a slim pipeline before the turn of 2016. Several deals have flexed pricing wider as the market remains volatile and investors continue to push back on weaker credits.

Banks pulled a US$4.84bn cross-border bond and loan financing backing Carlyle's buyout of data storage company Veritas in the US on Tuesday. The deal included dollar and euro tranches.

Although leverage on the financing packages that are being discussed to back LGC's sale are relatively high at around 6.5-6.75 times Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA), the company is well known and viewed as a strong credit, bankers said.

Private equity bidders have also been discussing including a second lien loan in the financing, which has second claim over assets in the event of bankruptcy, but are cautious about how to price riskier junior debt. A unitranche loan has also been discussed.

Bridgepoint Partners bought LGC in 2010 from LGV Capital for 257 million pounds. Bridgepoint declined to comment. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)