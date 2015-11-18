LONDON Nov 18 Four private equity firms are
through to the second round of bidding as the auction to buy UK
forensic science group LGC nears a conclusion, banking sources
said.
KKR, EQT, Carlyle Group and CVC are expected to submit final
bids shortly, two sources said. The sale has also attracted
interest from trade buyers.
LGC, which is the world's largest private provider of
forensic science according to its website, is expected to fetch
around 650 million pounds ($1 billion). JP Morgan and HSBC are
acting as sellside advisers.
Banks have been lining up debt financing packages for
bidders backing the sale of the group, which is expected to test
banks' underwriting appetite in a higher risk environment.
The European leveraged loan market is facing a slim pipeline
before the turn of 2016. Several deals have flexed pricing wider
as the market remains volatile and investors continue to push
back on weaker credits.
Banks pulled a US$4.84bn cross-border bond and loan
financing backing Carlyle's buyout of data storage company
Veritas in the US on Tuesday. The deal included dollar and euro
tranches.
Although leverage on the financing packages that are being
discussed to back LGC's sale are relatively high at around
6.5-6.75 times Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and
Amortisation (EBITDA), the company is well known and viewed as a
strong credit, bankers said.
Private equity bidders have also been discussing including a
second lien loan in the financing, which has second claim over
assets in the event of bankruptcy, but are cautious about how to
price riskier junior debt. A unitranche loan has also been
discussed.
Bridgepoint Partners bought LGC in 2010 from LGV Capital for
257 million pounds. Bridgepoint declined to comment.
