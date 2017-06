SEOUL Dec 23 South Korea's LG Chem said on Friday that it had no plan to spin off its battery business, adding that it intended to "strengthen" its current management.

LG Chem, the country's largest chemical maker, made the statement in a regulatory filing. The company said earlier this month that no decision on a possible spinoff had been made, in a response to a local media report. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)